Yuki, Ramanathan crash out of French Open qualifiers

Paris [France], May 23 (ANI): Indian tennis players Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan suffered contrasting defeats in their respective men's singles event to crash out of the French Open Qualifiers here last evening.

Although Yuki provided a tough fight to World No. 132 Peter Polansky, he eventually went down losing 6-7, 6-7 against his Canadian opponent in the opening-round clash.

Ramkumar, on the other hand, suffered a 2-6, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Guido Pella of Argentina in their lop-sided first-round encounter.

With both Indians knocking out of the qualifiers, no player from the country will feature in the men's singles event of the second Grand Slam of the year, which is slated to be held from May 28.(ANI)