Yuki Bhambri tames Guido Pella to enter Citi Open quarters

Washington D.C. [US], August 3 (ANI): A day after stunning defending champion Gael Monfils of France, Indian Qualifier Yuki Bhambri produced yet another scintillating performance as he swept aside Guido Pella of Argentina to enter quarter-finals of the ongoing Citi Open in Washington DC on Friday.

Bhambri, ranked 200th in world rankings, recovered from a set down and registered what turned to be an emphatic 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 win over Pella in a match that lasted for two hours and 10 minutes.

The 25-year-old gave a tough fight to his Argentinean counterpart in the first set but couldn't win it.

However, in the next two sets, the Delhi lad stepped up his game and won them rather easily.

Bhambri will now lock horns with 15-seeded Kevin Anderson---who tamed Dominic Thiem of Austria---for a place in the semi-finals. (ANI)