YouTube unveils prepaid plans for Premium, Music Premium versions in India
YouTube has announced prepaid plans for its music services in India. Users will be able to purchase one-month or three-month prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and Music Premium in India, the official blog notes. To sign-up for a prepaid plan, one can follow the sign-up instructions for a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium membership, and select the required plan. The users will also be able to purchase additional top-ups for their membership.