YouTube brings first Pop-up Space to Delhi-NCR

Gurugram, Oct 4 (IANS) YouTube on Thursday unveiled its second Pop-up Space in India, and the first in Delhi-NCR. It was introduced in Hyderabad last year.

The Pop-Up Space, situated at Kingdom of Dreams here, will host three themed sets from October 5-7.

Creators will have the opportunity to utilise the venue to produce quality content.

They will get free access to the state-of-the-art production equipment and themed production sets to produce original and innovative high production quality content for their own YouTube channels.

Moreover, budding creators will be able to attend events and workshops that will help them improve their presence on YouTube and to collaborate or network with other creators and industry professionals.

"It's an incredibly exciting and inspiring time to be in India, especially for video content. Over 245 million unique users are coming to YouTube in India every month, and they continue to love and engage with the content that creators are putting out," Marc Lefkowitz, Head of YouTube Creator and Artist Development, APAC, said in a statement.

"In 2014, we had 16 YouTube channels with more than one million subscribers in India and today that number is over 300. We're adding two more channels to the list almost every single week, which is an astounding rate of growth. We continue to invest heavily in growing and nurturing the creator community and are thrilled to bring the YouTube Pop-Up Space to the capital," he added.

YouTube has also kicked off the first ever NextUp Creator Camp in Delhi, where shortlisted creators will get an opportunity to team up with production experts to learn about and perfect their camera work, lighting, sound and writing skills.

YouTube Pop-Up Spaces is a global initiative of YouTube which focuses on the development and growth of content creators - built around the "Learn", "Connect" and "Create" model.

