Youth women boxers shine at Nations Cup

Sombor (Serbia), Jan 15 (IANS) Indias youth women pugilists continued their dominating run on the world stage as they clinched three gold and a bronze medal at the 7th Nations Cup here.

Jony (60kg) breezed past Hungary's Viktoria Matesz in the final while Lalita (64kg) outclassed a valiant Karina Kuzheleva of Russia to punch her way to gold.

The third gold came India's way through Nandini who beat Alesandra Jonca of Poland in a pulsating contest in the 81kg final.

However, Rajbala had to settle for the bronze after losing out to another Polish pugilist Kaluza Beata in the 54kg semi-finals.

