Youth undergo skill training to crack defence forces' exams

The district administration of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua has went a step ahead in fulfilling dreams of the youth from border areas by running a special drive to develop their skills as desired in the security forces. Ex-servicemen from the armed and paramilitary forces have been deployed to impart training to a number of young boys coming from remote areas of the valley. Training items such as tracksuits and shoes are provided to these participants besides refreshments and best possible training venues.