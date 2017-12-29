Youth from remote area qualify KAS exams in Kashmir Valley

One of the India's favourite hill destinations Kufri, which is also known as the Chinese bungalow by the tourists is considered to be more beautiful than the queen of hills Shimla. Kufri is also famous for its nature parks. The snow leopard usually found in high mountain range is the major tourist attraction. It is also famous for its pony rides. Tourists say that Kufri is very convenient for them as the place is easily approachable by all the modes of transportation.