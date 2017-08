Scores of youth came out on roads in Shimla to protest against Chinese Rakhi. The protest, led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad aims to create awareness among people to boycott Chinese products. The students displayed placards to protest against Chinese Rakhi ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan' festival. They raised slogans like "Chinese good go back" to show their anger.Tension between India and China is said to be the reason behind these protests.