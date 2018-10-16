Youth Olympics: Suraj Panwar bags silver in Men's 5000m race walk

Indian athlete Suraj Panwar won a silver medal in Men's 5000m Race Walk event at the ongoing third edition of the Youth Olympic Games. The 17-year-old finished second on the podium with a clock timing of 20:35.87 and 20:23.30 in two stages of the competition The medal was India's first in the athletics category of the current edition of the Youth Olympics. The total medal tally of India at the ongoing prestigious tournament now stands at eleven-3 gold and 8 silver.