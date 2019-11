Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on November 9. Sharing his views on Ayodhya verdict by Supreme Court he also urged youth of the country that they should indulge in building new India. On November 9 SC gave its verdict on decades old Ayodhya case. The Apex Court gave the disputed land to build the Ram temple and ordered the state and Centre to allocate 5 acres of 'suitable' land in UP to build the mosque.