Youth in naxal affected district take up sports over guns

The youth have taken up sports in the heart of naxal affected region of Chhattisgarh after District Administration set up Sports Academy in the district. More than 17 players have reached national level competitions in just eight months of training in the Sports Academy. Over 240 youth belonging to naxal affected villages got trained in the academy and participated in nine different games including football, archery and soft ball. The sports training of the players is supervised under Sports Academy of India (SAI) accredited head coach. "I am not educated and the sports academy has helped me a lot in showcasing my talent", said Somaru Kashyap, Assistant Coach of football.