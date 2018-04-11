Youth exchange program deepens India-Nepal ties

A group of 37 young delegates from India which toured various places in Nepal from 4th to 11th April got a chance to interact and observe the cultural and emotional aspects of the Nepal. The team from India toured Nepal on the invitation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the government of Nepal. The youth from India learned a lot about neighbouring Nepal. The delegation comprises students from leading educational institutions from different parts of India including IITs, AIIMS, NIT, National Law School of India University as well as Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development. The youth exchange program is held in pursuance of one of the MoUs signed between the Ministries of Youth Affairs and Sports of both the nations.