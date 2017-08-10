Youth Congress members protest against Centre, water cannons used to disperse them

A number of Youth Congress members gathered at the Jantar Mantar, protesting against the Centre under the name 'Bharat Bachao Andolan', on Thursday. The police personnel used water cannons to disperse the protesting workers. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader P.L. Punia led a delegation of his party workers and protested against the early calling off of Chhattisgarh Assembly Session. The Congress leader, who was accompanying some of the grand-old party supporters, was later detained by the police nearby India Gate.