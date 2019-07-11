Youth allegedly consumes poison after India's loss in World Cup

A youth from Odisha's Kalahandi , consumed poison after India was defeated by New Zealand in World Cup semi-final yesterday. Chief District Medical Officer, Banalata Devi said, "The youth was diagnosed with poison in his stomach. He is stable now and out of danger." Skipper Virat Kohli has urged frustrated fans in his cricket crazy nation not to get emotional after their close defeat world cup semi - final to New Zealand on Wednesday.