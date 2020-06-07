'You're from Haryana': Kejriwal's Decision to Ban 'Outsiders' from Delhi Hospitals Causes Outrage

News18

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in for a round of criticism on Sunday after he announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis.

The decision came even as the city's borders were set to be reopened from Monday. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

"Over 90 per cent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic," Kejriwal said.

"Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," the CM added.

The distinction between "outsiders" in order to boost Delhi's healthcare facilities led to outrage on social media with many wondering what the CM meant when he said "Delhi residents" since Kejriwal himself was technically an outsider.

Many on Twitter pointed out that Kerjriwal had himself been born in Haryana and spent his childhood growing up in Haryana as well as Uttar Pradesh. Kejriwal also received education in West Bengal and Jharkhand. Some even pointed out that the CM had gone to Bengaluru to get treatment for his ailments such as his 10-day 2015 visit to Karnataka to receive naturopathy.

Delhi government hospitals have around 10,000 beds while the Centre-run hospitals have almost the same beds, Kejriwal said, adding that it will strike a balance and protect the interest of those belonging to the national capital and other states as well.

Kejriwal said that the Centre-run hospitals will continue to treat people belonging to other states and his government has not issued any separate order for the same.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 27,500 while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761.

The highest single-day spike in fresh cases -- 1,513 -- was recorded on June 3.