Youngsters need time to understand the game: Rohit Sharma on maiden T20 loss against Bangladesh

Bangladesh defeated India by seven wickets in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley stadium on November 03. This was their first-ever victory over India in the shortest format of the game. Captain Rohit Sharma said that there were promising youngsters in the team and they need some time to understand the game. "Shot making isn't easy in such pitches and young players need some time to know how to bat on such pitches," he added.