Youngest New Zealand women cricketer to bag central contract

Wellington, Sep 21 (IANS) Leg-spinner Amelia Kerr on Thursday became the youngest-ever New Zealand women cricketer to bag a full-time central contract at age 16.

Along side, Amelia off-spinner Maddy Green is the other player to grab a central contract for the first time.

"The teenager becomes the youngest-ever contracted White Fern while Auckland's Maddy Green is the other player to make the 15-player list for the first time," the New Zealand cricket board said.

Amelia said: "I've always wanted to be a professional cricketer and to play for the White Ferns regularly... I'm excited about the future."

Amelia, who made her debut against Pakistan at home last November, has been a regular feature in the New Zealand line-up. She was also the joint-leading wicket-taker for her side at the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup with 10 wickets, having played all six games.

--IANS

sam/mr