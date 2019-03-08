Youngest woman to command Boeing 777 becomes LinkedIn influencer

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) In a celebration of the power of women, Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn on Friday brought Anny Divya, the world's youngest female pilot to fly the Boeing 777, to its league of global influencers.

"Anny Divya has a strong voice that will inspire our members to go after their dream job," said Mahesh Narayanan, Country Head-India, LinkedIn.

LinkedIn's invitation only influencer programme hosts over 500 global leaders, thinkers and innovators like media mogul Oprah Winfrey, actor Priyanka Chopra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As a LinkedIn influencer, Divya shared her story with over 610 million global and over 55 million Indian members on how she fought societal conventions, language barriers and family pressure to succeed in a male-dominant profession.

Born to a lower middle class family in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, becoming a pilot was Divya's dream job as a school girl. She started learning flying aircraft at the age of 17 and in two years at 19 she received her licence and was employed with Air India.

"When I became the youngest woman to command a Boeing 777, I didn't realise that I had unknowingly become an inspiration to young women around the world, who want to pursue a profession in flying. I am excited to share my learnings as a LinkedIn Influencer and I look forward to inspiring others through my personal story," Divya said.

Divya now flies ultra long-haul international flights and is an inspiration to girls across the country.

