Youngest Kashmiri lad makes entry in Bollywood, dons a producer's hat

Marking their presence in all the fields, a young Kashmiri boy is making his entry in Bollywood as a film producer. Arbaaz Bhat, a well talented and youngest Kashmiri Bollywood film producer, is at present making a film named 'Hai Tuje Salaam India'. The film features Arya Babbar and Smita Goudkar, Aijaz khan and others. Bhat belongs to the Bemina area of Srinagar and since childhood was fond of music and acting.To fulfill his dreams; Bhat started working on a film. He is making his first film for which he, along with other actors, are shooting in different picturesque locations in the Kashmir Valley.