Youngest Indian woman Everester comes back with message of change

Shivangi Pathak, a 16-year-old girl from Haryana broke all records on Thursday by becoming the youngest Indian woman to scale the Mount Everest from the Nepal side. Pathak had completed her courses in mountaineering from India's Jawahar Institute of Mountain in capital New Delhi. She had also participated in different High-altitude training programmes in glaciers of India's northern Kashmir valley. Shivangi, who made the thoughts of climbing the Mt. Everest while she was 16 years old, further shared about making up her mind to scaling the world's highest peak. After conquering the Everest, Shivangi now plans to continue her studies along with pursuing mountaineering.