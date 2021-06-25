THE Young University Rankings 2021: IIT Ropar, IIT Indore Among Top 100 Institutes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has been adjudged as the top university in India and is also among the top 100 institutes in the world, as per the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2021. While IIT Ropar has been ranked number 63rd globally, the IIT Indore has been placed at number 76. India has two entries in the global top 100.

Here’s the list of institutes featured in the top 200:

Rank 63: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar

Rank 76: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore

Rank 142 Mahatma Gandhi University

Rank 155 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar

Rank 157 Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata

Rank 169 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad

Rank 185 Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Bharathiar University, Jamia Hamdard University, IISER Bhopal, and Pune have been ranked in the 201–250 bracket. While Acharya Nagarjuna University, and Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology were ranked in the 251–300 category.

Anna University, Banasthali University, IIT Patna, JNTUA, KIIT University, KL University and Manipal Academy of Higher Education are among the other universities that have made it to the list.

Globally, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore has been ranked as number one, for the first time this year followed by Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University, Paris. South Korea has three institutions in the top 10, which is more than any other nation.

THE Young University Ranking: World’s Top 10 list

Rank 1: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Rank 2: Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris

Rank 3: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Rank 4: Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Rank 5: City University of Hong Kong

Rank 6: Maastricht University, Netherlands

Rank 7: Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies – Pisa, Italy

Rank 8: Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), South Korea

Rank 9: University of Technology Sydney

Rank 10: Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), South Korea

South Korea

The UK is the most-represented country, with 37 institutions, followed by India with 34 institutions and Spain has 33.

The rankings are held every year to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons amongst universities trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry, and governments.

The THE Young University Rankings 2021 ranks the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger across 13 performance indicators divided into five categories — teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and industry income.

