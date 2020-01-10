Young players talented but need mental preparation, says Malinga after defeat in T20 series

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga said that his team's young players are talented but they need mental preparation as it is very important for a T20 game. "All the young players, they are talented but they did not know how to handle the situation at the moment and we did not get any partnership in between. They can bat and bowl but mental preparation and thinking pattern is very important for a T20 game," Malinga said in the post-match press conference here. Sri Lanka suffered a 78-run defeat at the hands of India in the third T20I.