Young lawyers are competently addressing the court: CJI Misra

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra presided over the National Conference on Technology Training and Infrastructure held in Delhi on Saturday. The National Conference was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind. Speaking at the event, CJI Misra said, "Time has come that young lawyers without much tenure or practice are competently addressing the court. As far as law is concerned, if young lawyers aren't allowed once they are technologically sound, the old should leave room for them."