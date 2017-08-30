Young Fan Meets Football Idol Gareth Bale, Video Goes Viral

The youngster could not believe his eyes as he was repeatedly asking the footballer "Are you actually Gareth Bale?”

New Delhi: Young football fan got an opportunity to meet his football idol Gareth Bale and he couldn’t control his emotions. “Are you actually Gareth Bale?” was his first reaction in excitement when he saw the football star in real.

The young fan was later identified as Curtis. The youngster could not believe his eyes as he was repeatedly asking the footballer “Are you actually Gareth Bale?”

Bale, who is training with the Welsh national football team for the World Cup qualifiers, jokingly replied that he was fake before signing a shirt for the young fan.

The video posted by Wales’ official Twitter account has now gone viral and netizens are sharing it widely. In the video, the excited fan can be heard shouting ‘There’s only one Gareth Bale’ apart from enquiring is he the real Gareth Bale.

Here’s the video:





Wales, who are currently third in their group with eight points, face Austria on Saturday in World Cup qualifier match. The side will then take on Moldova on Wednesday.

Bale was recently booed by Real Madrid fans during the 2-2 draw with Valencia at the Bernabeu as it is reported that the Welshman could make a dramatic transfer this summer.