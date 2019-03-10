'Young bloke' Rishabh Pant can't be compared with Dhoni: Shikhar Dhawan

Reacting to Rishabh Pant missing the crucial catch of Australian batsman Ashton Turner who went on to take his side to the winning line, Shikhar Dhawan said that the wicketkeeper-batsman was a young bloke and thus cannot be compared to the experienced M.S. Dhoni. Speaking on the loss, Dhawan said that his side started well by putting a total of 358 runs in which the opener contributed 143 runs; however, Turner snatched the match from India. Dhawan added that winning and losing is part of the game.