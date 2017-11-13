Young athlete creates history by running 110 km non-stop

A 22-year-old athlete from Srinagar, Hamid Aziz, completes ultra marathon run of 110 km in 10 hours 45 minutes. With this, he becomes the first person from the state to run for a distance of more than 100 km in a single day. Speaking about his journey, Hamid said he was inspired by a 55-year-old Australian who participated in an ultra marathon. Hamid Aziz started practicing in sports when he was 12 years old. He had also participated in 59th senior nationals in July this year in Andhra Pradesh. Hamid now wants to break India's record of 180 km non-stop in spring of 2018. He will then aim for world record of 303 km in coming years.