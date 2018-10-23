Yoti appoints Shantaram Jonnalagadda as India head

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Yoti, a Britain-based digital identity app, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shantaram Jonnalagadda as the company's Country Head for India.

Yoti said it was planning to hire about 100 people by next year to set up product development and identity verification teams in India.

Yoti, which launched its India operations in February 2018, specialises in transforming government approved paper identity documents, like passports into a digital identity, giving individuals and businesses an easier and more secure way to prove and verify identity, online and in person.

"India is at the forefront of the digital identity revolution with Aadhaar. This, coupled with the size and opportunity that the country presents, makes it a very important market for us," Robin Tombs, Co-Founder and CEO of Yoti, said in a statement.

"It is good to have a seasoned leader like Shantaram heading our operations in the country. He brings with him an excellent mix of leadership, technical, product and sales experience and will drive our success in India," Tombs said.

Shantaram brings to the new role the experience of working in diverse sectors, including over 14 years at Infosys in different roles, primarily developing international markets for the company's core banking product Finacle.

"I think India is already at the inflection point when it comes to digital identity adoption and we at Yoti want to be at the forefront of this. I am excited to be leading Yoti India at this pivotal point," Shantaram said.

--IANS

gb/bg