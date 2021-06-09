New York University Faculty, Globally Acclaimed Academicians Join Shiv Nadar University

The Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR has appointed three internationally acclaimed academics for its School of Management & Entrepreneurship (SME), namely Dr Rangarajan ‘Raghu’ Sundaram, Dr Rajiv Grover, and Dr Asish K Bhattacharyya.

Dr Sundaram has joined SME’s Advisory Council, Dr Grover has joined the School as Honorary Distinguished Professor and Dr Bhattacharyya has joined as Distinguished Professor.

Dr Sundaram was earlier the Dean of New York University’s (NYU) Stern School of Business. He is also the Edward I Altman Professor of Credit and Debt Markets at NYU’s Leonard N Stern School of Business. His work in finance spans a number of areas including agency problems, executive compensation, corporate finance, derivatives pricing, and credit risk and credit derivatives.

Dr Grover was the holder of the Sales & Marketing Chair of Excellence at the University of Memphis, TN, United States, and former Dean of the University’s Fogelman College of Business and Economics. He also held the Terry Chair of Excellence and headed the Marketing Department at the University of Georgia, United States. Throughout his career, he has held academic positions at Penn State University, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of Georgia. He has also been a visiting professor at Johns Hopkins University, Duke University, and Stanford University.

With a career spanning over five decades, Dr Asish K Bhattacharyya was the former Head of School of Corporate Governance and Public Policy, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, and former Professor of IIM-Calcutta. He also worked in a leadership position at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, and IMT Ghaziabad. He has served the SEBI committee on Disclosure and Accounting Standards and National Advisory Committee and Accounting Standards. Currently, he is a member of the Accounting Standards Board (ASB) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

