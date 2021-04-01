New York Times journalists, who won Pulitzers for Harvey Weinstein investigation, to release book on reporting

An acclaimed book by two New York Times journalists who won Pulitzer Prizes for their investigation of Harvey Weinstein is coming out in an edition for young reporters.

Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist's Guide to Investigative Reporting, by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, will be published on 14 September by Philomel, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. In 2019, Kantor and Twohey released She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

"With Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist's Guide to Investigative Reporting, we're inviting young people into investigative journalism," Kantor and Twohey said in a statement Wednesday. "We're excited to show them how this work can uncover hidden truths, hold the powerful to account and help drive social change."

Kantor and Twohey, along with Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker, won Pulitzers in 2018 for "impactful journalism that exposed powerful and wealthy sexual predators, including allegations against one of Hollywood's most influential producers."

The stories led to Weinstein's ouster from the studio he co-founded, and he now faces criminal investigations in New York and Los Angeles. He has since apologised for "the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past" but denied any non-consensual sexual contact.

The stories' impact spread beyond Weinstein to allegations against other powerful men in entertainment, politics and elsewhere, toppling such figures as Today show host Matt Lauer, actor Kevin Spacey, newsman Charlie Rose and Sen Al Franken.

