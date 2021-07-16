New York Restaurant Sets World Record for Creating Most Expensive French Fries

On Tuesday, July 13, a restaurant in New York earned the title for the world’s most expensive French fries by the Guinness World Records. The day coincided with the National French Fry day in the US, when Manhattan-based restaurant Serendipity 3 cooked one of the most luxurious plates of French fries.

Creative Chef, Joe Calderone, and Corporate Executive Chef, Fredrick Schoen-Kiewert of the restaurant teamed up to elevate the classic American food item to present its guests with a unique and delicious culinary experience. The dish is priced at $200 USD and includes ingredients like Dom Perignon Champagne, pure cage-free goose fat from France, and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar.

According to Guinness World Records, the dish is made using “upstate Chipperbeck potatoes,batches of pure cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles sourced from Italy, Dom Perignon Champagne, truffle butter, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette that has been aged for 3 months”. Adding the finishing touch of extravaganza, the team of chefs also garnish it with some 23k edible gold dust.

The dish is prepared by blanching the potatoes in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, which adds a touch of sweetness and acidity in the initial taste. The fries are then cooked in pure goose fat thriceto give the outer layer a crispand crunchy texture. The smooth Mornay sauce which comes with the French friesis made by melting a large amount of truffle butter in a pan. A pinch of flour is added to make a roux, which is then slowly whisked in the organic A2 100% grass-fed cream from Jersey Cows to thicken the consistency of the sauce.

Turning to the presentation, the picture shared by Serendipity 3 on their Instagram handle may give you a glimpse of this swanky french fries dish.

