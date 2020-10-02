Yogi's PR-overdrive slammed; Trumps test COVID-19 positive | Top Headlines

Top Headlines of the hour:

1) The Allahabad High Court has taken a dig at the Uttar Pradesh Government against the forced cremation of 19-year-old Hathras gang-rape victim. The court sought explanation and summoned ADG & DGP of the district.

2) In order to change Uttar Pradesh’s image after the Hathras Gang-Rape Case, the Yogi Government is now relying of PR-drive, however, the NCRB data slams this move.

3) After Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan is becoming the new rape capital of India. 8 cases related to rape and sexual assaults were reported in the last 14 days.

4) Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and supporters stage protest in the National Capital seeking justice for the late actor. Pressure on CBI builds up after this.

5) The United States President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are tested positive for COVID-19. The duo has been self-quarantined at their White House residence.

