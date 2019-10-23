Yogi govt gave 'attractive shape' to traditional 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya: Mahendra Nath Pandey

The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate 'deepotsav' or the festival of lamps in Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali where over 5.50 lakh earthen lamps or 'diyas' will be lit. While speaking to ANI on 'deepotsav' programme, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Mahendra Nath Pandey, said, "India is a country of rich cultural heritage. It is a healthy ritual that our society should participate and support such culture of our nation." "I would like to congratulate Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government that he has given this old traditional culture of 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya a very systematic and attractive shape," Pandey added. Diwali is celebrated across the nation which marks return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.