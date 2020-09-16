Yogi’s ‘Dream Project’ Security Force Should Worry UP Residents

The state of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing novel attempts at vapourising freedoms through legislation, this time through the already notorious “Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force Act, 2020”.

In December, 2019, without any petitioner before it whatsoever, a division bench of the Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognisance of incidents of shootings which had become common on the premises of district courts and magistracies.

Their lordships proceeded to pass sweeping directions regarding maintaining records of advocates, ID cards, CCTV cameras, entry of litigants, etc. and also directed that a “specialised well-trained force” be provided for the purpose of maintaining security in District Judgeships throughout the State of UP along with existing security provided by CRPF.

However, by means of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force Act, 2020, the Yogi government has envisioned and created an elite force of armed personnel, along the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The UPSSF will soon be deployed for the protection of private persons and their residential premises, strategic and vital installations (including courts), administrative offices, shrines, metro rail, airports, banks, other financial institutions, industrial undertakings and any other installations or establishments notified by the state government from time to time.

The constitutionality of this act is likely to be challenged in the courts soon and rightly so for it has many draconian provisions.

Any member of the UPSSF, of any rank whatsoever, is authorised to arrest, detain and search a person or any premises without any warrant or order of a Magistrate. The officer, on the spot and in the moment, is to be the sole judge of whether the said arrest, search or detention is necessary.

ARE THERE ANY EXISTING SECURITY FORCES WITH SUCH POWERS?

Now, in all fairness, members of the Central Industrial Security Force, maintained by the Central Government since 1968, have the same powers to search, seize, arrest and detain without any warrant or order of a Magistrate. But there are some major differences. The Yogi Adityanath government gives its true motives away because of certain peculiar provisions in the Act.

Within the CISF, only officers above a prescribed rank have the authority to search and seize without warrant, whereas within the UPSSF, this extraordinary power has been bestowed on all members of all ranks. Even members of the Central Reserve Police Force, also maintained by the Central Government since 1949, do not have the power to search or arrest without warrant.

CRPF is India's largest Central Armed Police Force for internal security. It has several establishments, 246 battalions and a sanctioned strength of more than 300,000 personnel. Besides being tasked with law and order, the CRPF also guards the Parliament House, assists the army in border security and has been active against foreign invasions (Pakistan and China) as well as Naxals.

The counter-insurgency operations in India have been entrusted to the CRPF. CRPF units are also deployed to countries all over the globe on missions as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force.

The CISF has a sanctioned strength of 1,80,000 personnel. Its role has undergone a diversification and it now also protects airports, seaports, metro rail networks, government buildings, heritage monuments, etc.

Apart from guarding industrial installations and sensitive buildings, CISF now also guards notified universities and premises of the corporate sector and provides consultancy services to public and private sector organisations. CISF is highly specialised, trained and fully equipped to provide protection from fire hazards.

Both CRPF and CISF specialise in VIP security as well as disaster management, provide additional security during elections, guard vital installations and conduct counter-naxal operations. In addition to CISF and CRPF, the government also utilises the National Security Guard (NSG), Border Security Force (BSF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for personal security cover.

SO WHY IS THE FORMATION OF THE UPSSF A CONCERN?

