Yogi Cabinet Expansion Possible by End of August, Jitin Prasada May Get in as Brahmin Face

A marathon three-hour-long meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party top leadership with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Delhi has yet again given rise to speculation about a cabinet rejig in the poll-bound state. The CM arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening and headed straight to the meeting at the residence of union home minister Amit Shah. Also present were BJP national president JP Nadda, party state president Swatantra Dev Singh and organisation general secretary Sunil Bansal. Sources say that among other things regarding the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh to be held early next year, there was a detailed discussion on the proposed expansion of the Yogi cabinet. The sources also added that this rejig could take place in the last week of August.

It is being said that about six to seven ministers could be added to the Yogi cabinet. One of the most prominent names featuring on this list is that of Congress turncoat Jitin Prasada. The former union minister in the United Progressive Alliance government switched to the BJP a couple of months ago and is said to be a big Brahmin face, something that the saffron party has been seeking in UP for a while amid bubbling resentment in sections of the community.

The hurdle for the BJP is that Prasada is not yet a member of the legislative council or assembly.

The sources also said that by this weekend another meeting could be held under the leadership of Yogi in Lucknow to decide the final shape of the cabinet reshuffle after which the list will be sent to the central leadership for its stamp of approval.

The BJP is going all out to win the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections and retain power. In the past month, visits have been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. To mobilise the party cadre, the BJP will undertake a Panna Pramukh Sammelan for electoral booth-level workers starting in the last week of next month.

Story continues

From September, several leaders will be sent to Uttar Pradesh for various programmes and for motivating the party workers in the run-up to the elections.

Top sources also told CNN-News18 that starting October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make at least one visit a month to the state from where he has been elected to Parliament.

The BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 after overthrowing the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government. The saffron party got a complete majority to form the government in India’s most populous state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here