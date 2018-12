All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi got offended on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement, saying that if Bharatiya Janata party would come to power it will drag out Owaisi just like Nizam was dragged out, on which he sharply replied and said, "UP CM does not know history. If he was well read he'd known that Nizam did not escape."