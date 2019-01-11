Yogi Adityanath inspects preparations for 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to be held in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today oversaw the preparations going on for the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which will be held from January 21- 23 in Varanasi. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being celebrated since 2006 to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community towards the development of India. CM Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be present for the inauguration and for choosing Varanasi as the venue this year. "15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is scheduled to take place in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. We thank honorable Prime Minister to take the decision of holding the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in the land of Uttar Pradesh and Kashi. And, the preparations for it, is going in the present," Adityanath told ANI. PM Modi will inaugurate the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, and the closing session will see the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. The event will see the attendance of more than 5000 delegates including Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.