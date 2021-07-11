Yogi Adityanath announces Population Control Bill; BJP confident of winning local body polls | Top news

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. On World Population Day, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unveils the Population Policy

Yogi Adityanath calls it the need of the hour but opposition questions the timings.

2. Two Al-Qaeda operatives nabbed in UP

ATS conducts raids across Lucknow

3. 11 Govt J&K employees including sons of Hizbul's chief son's sacked for their alleged links with terror.

Terror Funding crackdown also continues on Terror sympathizers.

4. NIA continues crackdown on terror funding across Jammu & Kashmir, raids Islamic Edu institute. 9 people have been arrested so far from 10 locations in the online radicalization program by ISI.

5. Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal eyes Uttarakhand Polls; focuses on job prospects

Delhi Chief Minister and National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party addressed the media today and answered key questions in regards to the plans of the Aam Aadmi Party in Uttarakhand.

6. G7 deal for minimum 15% global corporate tax to benefit India

The historic pact inked by G7 to back a minimum global corporation tax rate of at least 15% will benefit India as the effective domestic tax rate is above the threshold

7. Taliban advance: India pulls out staff