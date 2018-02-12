Yoga session held in Hyderabad, promotes communal harmony

'The city of Nizams', Hyderabad, recently set an example of unity and brotherhood as hundreds of Hindus and Muslims gathered at city's iconic Charminar monument and practiced yoga together. Participants from the two communities performed yoga asanas under one roof, under the guidance of Mrs. India Asia international and yoga trainer Mansi Gulati. She taught the participants several facial exercises and is also planning to conduct more such sessions at different monuments of the country. Yoga is one of India's most successful cultural exports. It is a discipline that dates back thousands of years, has gained immense international prominence over the last several decades as a holistic regime for the mind and body. In sankrit 'Yoga' means to unite and this meaning was completely put to use in the Yoga session held in Hyderabad that bought people belonging to different castes and communities together at one single platform. For ages, India has been the beacon of peace and brotherhood throughout the world and this yoga session was a great step in carrying this message forward.