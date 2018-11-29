Yoga is India's gift to world, says PM Modi in Argentina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering at 'Yoga For Peace' event in Buenos Aires on Friday said that Yoga is a gift to the world for health, wellness and peace. PM Narendra Modi said, "Today's programme is called "Yoga For Peace". It is difficult to find a better name than this for a yoga program. Yoga helps us acquire better mental and physical health. It gives strength to our body and peace to our mind." He added, "When there will be peace in a person's mind there will be peace in family, society, country and the world. Yoga is India's gift to the world for health, wellness and peace." He is on a two-day visit to Argentina to attend 13th G20 Summit. PM Modi's visit will conclude on December 1.