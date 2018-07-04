Yoga in India attracting foreign tourists

The enchanting surroundings and hymns of the mantras! This provides an ideal location to practice yoga-a way of life which harmonizes the body, mind and spirit. In recent years, yoga has become popular in the West, inspiring an increasing number of people to come and study it in India in traditional settings. Salvatore Eros Gencarelli, a chef based in Italy came to India to practice yoga and achieve spiritual enlightenment. Yoga gains worldwide popularity after the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. To mark the occasion every year since 2015, the Government of India organizes the mega International Day of Yoga across the country. The Government of India runs many institutions in the country which teaches yoga by offering short-term and diploma courses. The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Ayush, in New Delhi has students from parts of India and abroad. There are several ashrams, retreats and places of yoga across India where foreigners can stay and practice Yoga. Located on the banks of River Ganges in Rishikesh, the Parmarth Niketan Ashram attracts many foreigners. For centuries, India has been a mystical land of meditation and enlightenment where spiritual traditions flourished and still continue to inspire. Yoga is an ancient Indian science of exercise and healing which continues to attract its followers from across the world.