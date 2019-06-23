Yoga to be included in school curriculum in Nepal

In a bid to promote holistic living and physical wellbeing, the government in Nepal has proposed to include yoga in the curriculum of studies, Nepal's Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Giriraj Mani Pokharel said on Saturday. Addressing a Yoga Day event, Pokharel said that the existing curriculum is being revised and the new one would also include yoga, making the education system more practical, health-centric and comprehensive. Nepal on Friday also marked the 5th International Day of Yoga organizing various events in the capital Kathmandu city as well as in Janakpur. On Friday, yoga enthusiasts gathered at the Janaki Temple premises and performed various yoga Asana's (postures). Meanwhile, in Kathmandu, an event was organised in City Hall in the presence of Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri and Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. India's Puri also attended the "Yog Mahotsav" event which was held at Janaki Temple. The International Day of Yoga is observed around the world on June 21st, as unanimously declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the year 2015. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UN address suggested the date of 21st June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and holds a special significance in many parts of the world.