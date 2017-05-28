Yoga guarantees both wellness and fitness: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing his radio show 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday said that June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day and requested everyone to be a part of it as Yoga guarantees both wellness and fitness. PM Modi said Yoga is integrating the world today. Through Yoga, India as a whole has successfully started connecting the world. PM Modi further added that on the upcoming yoga day, people could send the PM images of three generations practising yoga. This is the 32nd episode of Prime Minister's radio show.