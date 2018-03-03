'Yoga' enthusiasts from across world gather in Rishikesh for yoga festival

The International Yoga Festival kicked off at a Hindu monastery in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Saturday. Indian Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu, along with several other leaders marked the beginning of the five-day long festival by lighting lamps. Children Yoga practitioners performed intricate Yoga poses at the inauguration event in the presence of Naidu, Indian tourism minister, K J Alphons, Chief of India's northern Uttarakhand state, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and its governor, Dr. K K Paul. The event brought together a strong crowd of 2,000 Yoga enthusiasts from around 100 countries. More than 80 revered experts and Yoga instructors from 20 countries participated in the festival and they will hold daily yoga sessions and will be teaching more than different 200 styles of the ancient art. Yoga is one of India's most successful cultural exports. It is a discipline that dates back thousands of years, has gained immense international prominence over the last several decades as a holistic regime for the mind and body.