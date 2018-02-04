Yoga in 'City of Nizams' sets perfect example of communal harmony

A yoga session, promoting communal harmony and health benefits, was organised in Hyderabad on Sunday. A number of Hindus and Muslims gathered in huge numbers at the iconic Charminar and practised the art together showcasing harmony between two faiths. Yoga instructor Mansi Gulati said the session aimed at creating unity among people from both communities apart from spreading health awareness. Yoga is one of India's most successful cultural exports. It is a discipline that dates back to thousands of years, has gained immense international prominence over the last several decades as a holistic regime for the mind and body.