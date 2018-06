A large number of people attended the yoga camp organized by the Consulate General of India in Nepal's Birgunj town on the eve of 4th International Yoga Day.Indian Yoga Guru P P Krishnan participated in the event and taught various yoga postures to the audience. The officials including the Consul General of India B C Pradhan also performed yoga during the occasion. The international Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year across the Globe.