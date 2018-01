A large number of people, including children, participated in a day-long yoga camp held in Nepal's Birgunj town. The event was organised by the Consulate General of India, Birgunj, to spread health awareness and benefits of yoga. Consul General of India B C Pradhan also attended the event. The event saw the presence of many dignitaries including yoga Guru Ravi Shankar Mani Pandey and many others. At least 20 schools and 2000 students took part in the yoga camps.