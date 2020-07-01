Yoga, ayurveda being denigrated: Baba Ramdev

Haridwar (Uttarakhand), July 01 (ANI): While addressing a press conference in Haridwar on July 01, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev spoke on details of Patanjali’s ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine Coronil. He said, “It seems like in India working of yoga and ayurveda is a crime. At several places FIRs were registered like it has been registered against some terrorist or anti-national.” “What kind of a crime I have done and this kind of mentality will going to take us where?,” Baba Ramdev asked. “We have been giving our services since past 35 years,” he further stated.