UP Yoddha announces Gyan as official dairy partner for PKL

Lucknow, Aug 16 (IANS) Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) debutants UP Yoddha on Wednesday announced city-based dairy company Gyan as their official dairy partner during the tournament.

With this partnership, members of the UP Yoddha side will sport the brand on their shorts as part of their official apparel. The company also released its official campaign for the tournament, "Ek saans mein laga dein jaan, Yoddha aur Gyan".

Commenting on the association, Jai Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of Gyan said: "For a Kabaddi player, his game is his life. It's above and beyond everything."

"It's the same for us. Our work is our responsibility, it's our vocation. With the fifth season of VIVO Pro Kabbadi League 2017, we are honoured to be associated with UP Yoddha, our home team, as its Official Dairy Partner," he added.

Colonel Vinod Bisht, head of the franchise, called the association "a natural fit".

The Nitin Tomar-led UP Yoddha side will play their home matches at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium from August 18 to 24.

The tickets for the Lucknow leg will also be available at select Gyan Fresh Stores in the city.

--IANS

tri/bg