YKK, Real Madrid Foundation unite to coach underprivileged youth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 13 (ANI-NewsVoir): YKK is back in India for the third time for its regional Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, the YKK Asia Group Kids Football Clinic (AFKC).

Jointly organised by YKK Holding Asia pte. Ltd. (YHA) and YKK India Private Limited, in partnership with Real Madrid Foundation (RMF), this biannual event aims to use the beautiful game of football to provide underprivileged children in the region with this unique experience of a lifetime.

The clinic, which was held over three days from November 10 to 12, saw 280 local children and 30 local coaches train with professional coaches from Real Madrid Foundation at the FSV Arena in Bangalore. The children were selected from the Surabhi Foundation Trust, Sumangali Seva Ashrama, Need Base India and Kasturi Trust.

Coaches from the Real Madrid Foundation imparted their world-class training techniques and methods to the local coaches. This formula was replicated with the participating children who then had a fruitful time in an interactive training session with them.

Known as the "Cycle of Goodness", YKK's corporate philosophy states that, "No one prospers without rendering benefit to others." This same philosophy provided the spirit and motivation for the clinics. According to YHA's President Kosuke Miimi, "This (AKFC) is an integral program that not only values the children, but the community. This event gives opportunities to those who normally have lesser chances at sports and brings the community together to celebrate the love of football."

"After PM Modi's visit to Japan last year, both Japan and India's PMs have decided to make 2017 the year of Japan India Friendship Exchange. Along with the interest of football getting stronger in Bengaluru, this event came timely and will help strengthen Japan's relationship with India. Besides using football as a bridge to break cultural differences, the children will receive holistic training from RMF coaches to help shape their physical and mental well-being," said Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru Takayuki Kitagawa.

"We have successfully partnered with YHA since 2012 and have had incredible and positive experiences from the Asian countries where the events have been held. Watching the local coaches and children engage and participate in a sport which knows no language or social barriers is the ultimate reward," said Andres Muntaner Borrajo, Area Manager of Real Madrid and Real Madrid Foundation Campus and Clinics.

All participating children received a custom YKK / RealMadrid Foundation football jersey along with a complete kit which includes a cap, shorts, socks, football boots, a drawstring bag and a certificate of participation.

Additionally, YKK subsequently donated the football equipment used for the event to the participants' communities following the event. It is hoped that this donation will provide a sense of continuity for the YKK CSR program and encourage children to live a healthy sporting lifestyle. (ANI-NewsVoir)