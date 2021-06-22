'Yes It Was The Intern': HBO Max's Intern Blamed for Email Gaffe Finds Huge Support Online

On the night of June 17, HBO Max’s 44 million subscribers received a strange email with a subject line “Integration Test Email #1” with the body containing only a line reading that “this template is used by integration tests only.” The company’s subscribers turned to Twitter to voice their confusion and this gave way to plenty of memes and jokes about this being HBO’s next series. Soon, the internet was flooded with posts about the mysterious email which had caught everyone’s attention and some suspected it might be a marketing stunt for an upcoming show.

I hope everyone watches my new show called Integration Test Email #1 coming to HBO Max soon! We're trying something new with the marketing…. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) June 18, 2021

Lol if it turns out the HBO Max email goof is a stunt for a new show called Integration Test Email then congrats to the marketing team — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) June 18, 2021

As everyone was left scratching their heads, the streaming service spoke up about the mistake and issued an apology for the inconvenience to its subscribers. In a clarification tweet on June 18, HBO Max stated that an empty test email was, in fact, sent as an error to their mailing list on Thursday evening. Responding to the jokes online, they claimed that an intern was behind the accidental click and they were helping them through it.

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

The tweet took the internet by storm as thousands rallied together in support of the intern and tried to support them by sharing their own embarrassing stories of workplace mistakes. Multiple users addressed the intern directly to tell them their own disastrous or hilarious work horror stories and ‘Dear Intern’ became a trend online because of some kind souls.

A user applauded the intern for the brilliant marketing campaign and it took only eight words for millions to talk about HBO Max.

Dear intern: Kudos on a brilliant marketing campaign. Just 8 words invoked millions to discuss #HBOMax and going strong 💪 — Srini Raghavan ☮ (@SriniRaghavan) June 18, 2021

Another generous user recalling her own mishap wrote that humans make mistakes and one has to have resilience against them.

Dear intern, It’s ok. I dropped a prod database when I was a senior engineer. These things happen more often than you might think. Building good systems is about having resilience against human mistakes. Because we, humans, always make mistakes. — JBD ヤナ ドガン (@rakyll) June 18, 2021

An engineer manager at Google congratulated and welcomed the intern to the club while comforting them by saying that everyone has broken stiff publicly and it will all work out fine.

dear intern I'm an eng manager at Google. congratulations and welcome to the club we've all broken stuff publicly. you're about to help your team learn a lot about their processes and tech, and that will make those systems more robust. everything will work out fine. — dominic hamon (@runtime) June 18, 2021

Here are some more wholesome Dear intern stories for you that might cheer you up a little if you have been in a similar situation too:

Dear Intern, I was using my desktop calendar to make a monthly note of when I started my menstrual period, but after several months I realized I was making that note on a calendar I shared with all of my colleagues company wide. I was 37 years old. — Caissie (@Caissie) June 18, 2021

Dear intern, I once sent out a 1-900 sex hotline as a conference call number for the Women's National Democratic Club, the average age of membership was about 78. Shit happens. — Rae Pickett (@RaeRoca) June 18, 2021

Dear intern, I once sent an email to 5k employees asking them to update their benefits but I didn’t bcc them so hundreds of ppl hit reply all and then hundreds more hit reply all to tell others not to reply all and it crashed our whole system email system. https://t.co/gE8BBjtv7v — Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) June 18, 2021

