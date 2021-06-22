'Yes It Was The Intern': HBO Max's Intern Blamed for Email Gaffe Finds Huge Support Online

On the night of June 17, HBO Max’s 44 million subscribers received a strange email with a subject line “Integration Test Email #1” with the body containing only a line reading that “this template is used by integration tests only.” The company’s subscribers turned to Twitter to voice their confusion and this gave way to plenty of memes and jokes about this being HBO’s next series. Soon, the internet was flooded with posts about the mysterious email which had caught everyone’s attention and some suspected it might be a marketing stunt for an upcoming show.

As everyone was left scratching their heads, the streaming service spoke up about the mistake and issued an apology for the inconvenience to its subscribers. In a clarification tweet on June 18, HBO Max stated that an empty test email was, in fact, sent as an error to their mailing list on Thursday evening. Responding to the jokes online, they claimed that an intern was behind the accidental click and they were helping them through it.

The tweet took the internet by storm as thousands rallied together in support of the intern and tried to support them by sharing their own embarrassing stories of workplace mistakes. Multiple users addressed the intern directly to tell them their own disastrous or hilarious work horror stories and ‘Dear Intern’ became a trend online because of some kind souls.

A user applauded the intern for the brilliant marketing campaign and it took only eight words for millions to talk about HBO Max.

Another generous user recalling her own mishap wrote that humans make mistakes and one has to have resilience against them.

An engineer manager at Google congratulated and welcomed the intern to the club while comforting them by saying that everyone has broken stiff publicly and it will all work out fine.

Here are some more wholesome Dear intern stories for you that might cheer you up a little if you have been in a similar situation too:

What will happen if you have faced a similar situation like this?

